Cirque de Monte Carlo & Edvin Marton bring The Nutcracker acrobatic show to Bucharest this fall

Cirque de Monte Carlo and Hungarian violinist Edvin Marton will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet The Nutcracker in a new form this fall in Bucharest.

The performance, which will be an acrobatic show, will take place at Sala Palatului in the Romanian capital on November 4-5.

The show has elements of acrobatic ballet, transposing the entire opera into a whole new dimension that combines circus, magic, and 3D animation with ballet and music.

Cirque de Monte Carlo is among the world leaders in this area. In the last five years, the group toured the world with over 200 in-house productions, a number that has not been matched so far.

The charming songs from The Nutcracker will be played in the fantastic performance of the world-renowned Hungarian violinist Edvin Marton, the winner of the 2008 Eurovision award. The artist also won the 2008 MTV Europe award, and an American Emmy for Best Original Composition (ABC Television Network).

Tickets for the show in Bucharest cost between RON 80 and RON 199 and can be purchased from the ticket office of Sala Palatului, or online at Eventim.ro, Bilete.ro, and Bilet.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Edvinmarton.com)