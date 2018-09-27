Romania’s former technocrat PM joins call to reinvent Europe

Romania’s former technocrat PM Dacian Cioloș, a former EU Agriculture Commissioner, has joined several other European leaders in an appeal to reinvent Europe.

The appeal calls for the reinvention of Europe “to finally meet the expectations of its citizens and reclaim the original European promise.”

Besides Cioloș, the appeal is signed by Christophe Castaner, president of La République En Marche!; Olivier Chastel, president of Mouvement Réformateur, Belgium; Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta; Alexander Pechtold, leader of the Democrats 66 party, Netherlands; Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister of Italy; Albert Rivera, leader of Ciudadanos, Spain; Guy Verhofstadt, president of the ALDE Group in the European parliament and a former prime minister of Belgium.

The appeal demands “strict respect for the rule of law and for democratic institutions.” It also calls for “a sovereign Europe capable of acting forcefully in areas where individual member states are powerless, in economic and monetary policy, security and defense, environment and agriculture, social policy, immigration and integration and digital change.”

The appeal envisions means such as the reform of the EU treaties if needed in order to achieve “a stronger Europe.”

The appeal can be read in English here and in French here.

The next elections for the European Parliament are expected to be held in May 2019.

