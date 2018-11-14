6 °C
Bucharest
Nov 14, 10:35

Austrian group will invest EUR 25 mln in 8 multiplex cinemas in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Austrian cinema operator Cineplexx plans to invest EUR 25 million in Romania in the next three years. The group will open 8 multiplex cinemas in the country, with a total of 50 screens.

The company has already signed long-term leases with local mall owners and will open its first two cinemas in the first quarter of 2019, in Bucharest and Satu Mare. Two more multiplexes will be opened by the end of next year, followed by two openings in 2020 and two in 2021, the company announced.

“We see big development potential on the Romanian cinema market,” said Christof Papousek, managing partner of Cineplexx group.

Besides the eight cinemas that will be opened in new shopping centers, the group is also looking at the viability of a reconditioning project, which it could add to its portfolio later.

Media: Austrian multiplex chain to enter Romania

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now