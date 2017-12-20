Bucharest cinema introduces annual subscription

Grand Cinema & More, the only cinema in Northern Bucharest, has launched Grand Unlimited, an annual subscription that offers unlimited access to movies. Such a pass costs RON 588 (or RON 49 per month).

Based on this subscription, movie fans benefit from access to all the films included in the program, every day, no matter the format of the movies (2D, 3D or Dolby Atmos sound, doubled or subtitled), according to a press release.

“Grand Unlimited is a product for all movie lovers who want unlimited access to cinematic experiences. We’re happy to be the only cinema in Romania to launch an unlimited movie subscription, bringing to the market an innovation designed to support the wishes and expectations of film enthusiasts,” said Simona Manea, Entertainment Business Unit marketing director.

Given that at least two new films are launched in local cinemas every week, a subscription purchased at the beginning of 2018 will give access to over 100 new movies. Among the most anticipated blockbusters of the year, there are The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Fifty Shades Freed, Deadpool 2, Scarface, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Each yearly pass is customized with the owner’s name and photo. It can be purchased from the Concerge office in the cinema, by paying in full the amount of RON 588. Movie fans will also be able to purchase subscriptions online, and they will have to pay RON 49 per month.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Grand Entertainment on Facebook)