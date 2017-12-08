This year’s edition of the Christmas Trees Festival charity event, organized by Save the Children Romania NGO, raised EUR 673,700 from auctioning the 30 designer Christmas trees created for the event, from the raffle tickets and from sponsorship.

A total of EUR 481,000 were raised from the trees auction, EUR 9,400 from the raffle tickets, and EUR 183,300 from sponsorship. The sum, the largest raised so far at one edition of the event, will be used to support children in vulnerable situations in going to school.

Throughout the years, Save the Children Romania raised almost EUR 4 million with the Christmas Trees Festival. It used the money to support 28,195 children: 6,556 children attended summer kindergarten, 18,008 children were included in the afterschool program, and 3,631 children were enrolled in the A Second Chance program.

The Christmas trees in this year’s auction were sold for sums ranging from EUR 400 to EUR 100,000. The highest selling tree was created by CRESC Studio & Teilor and was purchased by Lidl for EUR 100,000.

The tree created by Romanian designer Doina Levinta was purchased for EUR 60,000 by the pharmacies chain Catena, while the tree created by Dhaniel Nora went for the same sum to retailer Kaufland.

The Ștefania Mircea & Salvați Copiii tree was purchased for EUR 58,000 by Globalworth, Catena, Carrefour, RBC and Club Med, while the Omid Ghannadi & Dr. Elena Cristian tree went for EUR 48,000 to Kaufland and Algabeth. Furthermore, Lidl purchased for EUR 27,000 the Andreea Berecleanu & Naturici.ro tree, BCR for EUR 25,000 the Bogdana Grapă, supported by Libris.ro tree, and RBC the Roman Octav, supported by Craftex tree for EUR 22,000.

The tree created by Anca Lungu, with the support of Universkin & Romtexim – arh. Răzvan Ichim was bought by Carrefour for EUR 12,000 and that created by Veronica Schmidt and the Michael Schmidt foundation for EUR 11,000 by Rompetrol. Lidl also purchased the tree created by Dorin Negrău for EUR 10,500, while the Romanian entrepreneur Camelia Șucu purchased the EUR 10,000 tree by Stephan Pelger & Collective.

At the same time, retailer Carrefour purchased for EUR 7,000 the Carmen Ormenișan tree, Cosmos Mobile for EUR 7,000 the Marina Aristotel tree, and Cushman Echinox for EUR 6,500 the Răzvan Ciobanu & Tria Alfa, supported by Club Med tree.

