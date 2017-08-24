Chinese firm could buy copper concentrate from Romania

Chinese company Mercuria has submitted the best financial and technical offer in the open tender organized by copper producer Cupru Min Abrud for selling 80,000 tons of copper concentrate, according to sources in the company cited by local Capital.ro.

Cupru Min exploits the Rosia Poieni deposit, which has 60% of Romania’s copper reserves. Traders from the Netherlands, Serbia, China and Romania have submitted offers to the tender.

Cupru Min will secure its sales for the next two years via this international tender. The attribution criterion is the best technical and price offer.

The Economy Ministry controls the copper producer.

