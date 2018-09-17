Chinese company signs road maintenance contract in Romania

Chinese company Sinohydro Corporation Limited won the contract for repairs and maintenance of the national roads that pass though Romania’s Vrance county for a period of three years.

The framework contract has a value of RON 77 million (EUR 16.5 million) without VAT, local News.ro reported.

The Chinese group was awarded this contract following a public tender organized by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR through its Iasi regional office.

Sinohydro Corporation Limited is part of PowerChina International Group Limited, a state-owned group of companies.

