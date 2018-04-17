Event celebrating Chilean gastronomy kicks off in Bucharest next week

An event celebrating the Chilean food, called the Chilean Gastronomy Weeks, will be organized at the Café Athenee of the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest from April 23 to May 6.

The event’s menu will comprise classic and representative dishes of the Chilean gastronomy, such as the Ostiones con papas mayo, Empanadas Chilenas, Sandwich “Barros Luco,” and delicious desserts such as Manzanas a la canela.

The Chilean gastronomy stems mainly from the combination of traditional Spanish cuisine of the culture and local ingredients of the Chilean indigenous people, with later important influences from other European cuisines, particularly from Germany, Italy and France. The food tradition and recipes in Chile are notable for the variety of flavors and ingredients, with the country’s diverse geography and climate hosting a wide range of agricultural products, fruits and vegetables.

More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]