First children’s fantasy film produced in Romania after 1989 set for early 2019 release

Hai Hui in timp, the first children’s fantasy film produced in Romania after 1989, is set for release in the spring of 2019.

The movie is directed by Irina Grigore and stars local actors such as Constantin Cotimanis, Nuami Dinescu, Cosmin Seleşi, Mirela Zeţa, Gabi Spahiu, Manuela Ciucur, and Ela Prodan, local News.ro reported. They are joined by children Maya-Maria Stanciu, Sophia Jambori, Tudor Moşul, Cristian Gurlui, David Hriţcu, Ilinca Dinu and Horia Rosoga.

The film’s story focuses on a group of kids who find a new way to travel in time, but whose plans are constantly threatened by two villains. The production is currently filmed in Bucharest, but the film crew will also travel to the Danube Delta and the seaside.

Hai Hui in timp is an independent production, with funding being provided by the European Association for Film Promotion and sponsorship.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Scoala de Actorie, Film si Televiziune pentru copii)