Japanese custom of cherry blossom viewing celebrated in Bucharest park

The Japanese custom of hanami, referring to the viewing of the sakura (cherry blossom) flowers, can be practiced in Bucharest at an event held on April 14, in the capital’s Herăstrău Park, now renamed King Michael I.

The event is organized by the Embassy of Japan in Romania and the Urasenke Tankokai Romania and Urasenke Tankokai Romania Luminis associations, at the Japanese Garden in the park.

The Japanese Garden was established in 1998 through the Osaka World Exhibition Commemorative Fund. Last year, the place was restored with funding from Japan’s Territory, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. When he was in Romania at the beginning of this year, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe visited the spot.

The first 300 guests to come at the garden for the event will get to taste green tea and Japanese cakes.

The Japanese Garden can be accessed through the park’s Arch of Triumph entrance. The event takes place from 14:00 to 16:00.

