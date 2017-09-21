Logistics supplier CHEP invests EUR 600,000 in pallet reconditioning line

Logistics supplier CHEP has invested EUR 600,000 in a semi-automatic line for pallet reconditioning in a warehouse in Ploiesti, in partnership with logistics operator Mainfreight.

The service center’s automation will help increase productivity by almost 70%, CHEP Romania country manager Gabriel Andronescu said. The company recorded a turnover of RON 53.7 million (EUR 11.6 million) from renting re-usable pallets in the financial year that ended on June 30. Its turnover increased by 35% year-on-year.

Its partnership with Mainfreight Romania began in 2012. Mainfreight collects, stores and delivers pallets to the production and distribution companies in the CHEP network. The New Zealand-based group is one of the most important players in the local transport and logistics market, and owns warehouses in Ploiesti, Cluj, Bacau and Constanta.

