Authorities check clubs, restaurants in Bucharest’s Old Town after fire

The Local Police and the State Inspectorate for Construction performed several checks at the clubs and restaurants in the capital’s Old Town on October 7.

They authorities checked the running and building permits, and the way the connections to the utilities network have been made.

The checks come after a fire at a building in the area, on the morning of October 7, affected the homes of 17 people. The fire erupted in the attic of a building on Smârdan street that was used as a storage space. The fire spread to the roof of another building. The firemen intervened and put out the fire in a few hours.

The Bucharest City Hall said that those whose homes have been damaged by the fire will be relocated to new spaces.

The City Hall also said that checks such as the ones performed on October 7 take place periodically in the capital, including in the Old Town and that all irregularities are punished or referred to the prosecutors. The Local Police has filed almost 250 complaints with the prosecutors in the past years over irregularities related to running authorizations or works performed without an authorization in the Old Town, the municipality said.

(Photo: ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov Facebook Page)

