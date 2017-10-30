Romanian IT association: Recent changes to Fiscal Code create instability

The changes to the Fiscal Code, which the Government announced last Thursday, send a signal of fiscal instability, which discourages companies’ investment intentions, Teodor Blidarus, president of ANIS, the employers’ association of the software industry, told Hotnews.ro on Friday.

ANIS represents more than 145 software companies with over 18,500 employees.

The changes have been announced very late and the companies have to continuously adapt their calculations made even for one year, Blidarus added.

The measure of transferring social contributions to employees will generate a 5% to 7.5% increase in the companies’ salary fund, in order to keep employees’ net salaries at the same level. Adding the 2.25% “solidarity tax” paid by employers, the impact can reach 10%, the ANIS president said.

