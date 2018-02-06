Two chamois animals roaming in the Cheile Bicazului – Hășmaș National Park, in northeastern Romania, were captured in a video the Romanian forest management company Romsilva shared on Facebook.

The animals were filmed while the employees of Romsilva were monitoring the local chamois population.

The female chamois and their young live in herds of up to 30 members. The herds change their structure depending on the season.

Romania has a well-developed chamois population of over 7,000, according to data presented by Romsilva.

The Cheile Bicazului – Hășmaș National Park is a protected area of over 6,700 hectares. It was established in 1990 to preserve the area’s biodiversity and landscape.

Earlier this year, Romsilva filmed a herd of bison in Romania’s Vanatori Neamt Nature Park, as well as as a bison fight, four red deer stags and a Eurasian lynx.

Travel Planner: Bicazului Gorges and the Red Lake

Poachers get suspended prison sentence, fine for shooting chamois in Romania

[email protected]