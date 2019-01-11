videoCaught on camera: Chamois feeding in Romanian national park

A video published on Facebook by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva shows several chamois feeding in the Piatra Craiului National Park. The images were captured a few days ago.

Romsilva explains that, in hard winters with lots of snow, the chamois descend to lower rocky areas, where it’s easier for them to find food. The rocky areas also keep them safe from predators.

The chamois is a species of goat-antelope, being the only mountain goat living in Romania, and in Europe. They inhabit steep, rocky areas in the mountains. In Romania, these animals live in the Carpathian Mountains, in areas such as Piatra Craiului National Park or Bucegi, Fagaras and Retezat mountains. Read more about them here.

The Piatra Craiului National Park, one of the 22 national and natural parks administered by Romsilva, covers an area of 14,800 hectares in Brasov and Arges counties. Out of the total, forests cover 10,860 hectares.

(photo source: Adobe Stock)