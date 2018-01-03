Romania’s railways company introduces Snow Trains 2018 offer

Romanian state-owned railways company CFR Calatori introduced the Snow Trains 2018 offer, which brings discounts of up to 56% for train trips to mountain resorts in Prahova Valley, Vatra Dornei and Piatra Neamt.

From Monday to Thursday, travelers can purchase 25% cheaper tickets for second-class trips to/from destinations on the Sinaia-Brasov route (Prahova Valley), Vatra Dornei or Piatra Neamt. The discount is available for direct trips by InterRegio trains.

Discounts between 31% and 56% are also applied on a daily basis for second-class return trips on the Sinaia-Brasov route. This offer is also valid for InterRegio trains.

The Snow Trains 2018 offer is valid between January 1 and February 28. Tickets can be purchased online, as well as from ticket offices or vending machines located in train stations. The full list of trains is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]