CEZ Romania will have new CEO starting August

Martin Zmelik, CEO and chairman of the Board at CEZ Romania, will leave the company’s management starting August 1. He was promoted and will go back to the Czech Republic, where he will coordinate strategic projects.

Zmelik will be replaced by Ondrej Safar, who had previously dealt with the construction of the Fântânele-Cogealac wind farm, local News.ro reported.

Ondrej Safar joined the CEZ team in April 2004. Then, in November 2005, he started working with the company’s team in Romania. During a seven-year term, he was in charge of the construction of the Fântânele-Cogealac wind farm.

The Czech group CEZ registered a net profit of RON 421.24 million (EUR 92.3 million) in Romania in 2017, after a loss of RON 229.84 million the year before. The growth was mainly registered due to wind energy production, optimization of activities and operational costs, and revaluation of tangible and financial assets, the company said.

Irina Marica, [email protected]