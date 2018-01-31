Romanian CEOs, optimistic about world economic growth

A record-breaking share of CEOs are optimistic about the economic environment worldwide, at least in the short term, shows PwC’s survey of almost 1,300 CEOs around the world, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Some 57% of business leaders believe global economic growth will improve in the next 12 months, almost twice the level of last year (29%). Almost half (49%) of the respondents in Romania also expect the global economic growth to accelerate this year, up from 39% in 2017.

Meanwhile, 38% of the respondents in Romania are very confident that their companies will increase revenues in the next 12 months and 53% believe that the number of employees working in their organizations will go up. Worldwide, 42% of CEOs said they are “very confident” in their own organization’s growth prospects over the next 12 months, up from 38% last year, and 54% of CEOs planning to increase their headcount in 2018, versus 52% in 2017, according to the same survey.

“In Romania, for a solid growth, just high level of trust in the economic growth and foreseeing a rising economic period are not enough, political and financial stability are a must. These two elements are essential for organic economic growth that would bring trust for both the local and foreign investors,” said Ionuț Simion, Country Managing Partner, PwC Romania.

[email protected]