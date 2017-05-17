Mihail Marcu, the CEO of the largest Romanian private healthcare operator – MedLife, has entered the board of directors of Pet Star, a company that produces PET preforms for customers in the beer, oil, and soft drinks industry.

Leonard Gherghina, an independent administrator in MedLife’s board of directors, and Angela Mitu, Debt Finance Partner at Chartered Debt Management, have also joined the company’s board of directors.

Ion Dragoi, who founded Pet Star in 2000, together with his wife Mirela Dragoi, will head the company’s board.

“We have decided to set up a board of directors to further support the company’s development. We will focus on analyzing growth opportunities both in the domestic and regional markets,” said Mirela Dragoi, Pet Star CEO.

Pet Star currently owns the largest production capacity in the region, of over 1.2 billion units of PET preforms annually, following an investment of EUR 30 million in a new plant. The company’s sales volumes increased by 6.5% last year, to 800 million preforms while the turnover remained constant compared to 2016, at some EUR 23 million. The operating profit (EBITDA) reached EUR 3.65 million last year, according to the company’s data.

(photo source: Petstar.ro)