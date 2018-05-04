Romanian takes over as CEO of Artmark Historical Estate

Monica Barbu, former managing partner MNB Retail, has taken over as CEO of Artmark Historical Estate, a company in the Artmark group specialized in the recovery and reintroduction of historical monuments and artworks in the residential and tourist-cultural circuit.

Barbu has an experience of 20 years in real estate. She has held several important positions during this period, including head of retail at Colliers International Romania and founding partner and vice president of The Advisers / Knight Frank. In addition to the management roles, she has also advised retailers such as Cora, Dedeman, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Diesel, KFC and Cinema City, as well as owners and developers such as Anchor Grup, Immofinanz, Sonae Sierra, GTC and Plaza Centers.

Monica Barbu has also been a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since 2009.

Irina Marica, [email protected]