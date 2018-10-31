21.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 31, 11:58

Central Romania city wants to build new bike lane with EU funds

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

The City Hall of Sibiu, a city in central Romania, wants to require EU funds worth some RON 4 million (around EUR 860,000) for a new bike lane that would link the city’s Ştrand neighborhood to the Sub Arini park and the central area.

The city’s Local Council is to discuss this project on Wednesday, October 31, local Economica.net reported.

To qualify for European funding, the project needs to meet several requirements. For example, the bike lane should be one meter wide and should be located at about one meter from the roadway. The City Hall said this is a first step in a larger project aimed at increasing the attractiveness of this type of transport.

City Hall plans 8 km long bike lane in downtown Bucharest

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now