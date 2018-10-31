Central Romania city wants to build new bike lane with EU funds

The City Hall of Sibiu, a city in central Romania, wants to require EU funds worth some RON 4 million (around EUR 860,000) for a new bike lane that would link the city’s Ştrand neighborhood to the Sub Arini park and the central area.

The city’s Local Council is to discuss this project on Wednesday, October 31, local Economica.net reported.

To qualify for European funding, the project needs to meet several requirements. For example, the bike lane should be one meter wide and should be located at about one meter from the roadway. The City Hall said this is a first step in a larger project aimed at increasing the attractiveness of this type of transport.

City Hall plans 8 km long bike lane in downtown Bucharest

Irina Marica, [email protected]