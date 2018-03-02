Central bank’s foreign currency reserves, up by EUR 1.6 bln

Romania’s National Bank added EUR 1.58 billion to its foreign reserves, which reached EUR 35.07 billion at the end of February.

The increase was mainly due to the Finance Ministry’s EUR 2 billion Eurobond issue. At the same time, the state had to repay EUR 512 million for its foreign currency debt in February.

The central bank’s gold reserves stood at 103.7 tons, worth EUR 3.6 billion at the end of February. Thus, the total international reserves, which include foreign currency reserves and the gold reserve, totaled EUR 38.67 billion.

In March, the state has to repay about EUR 96 million of its foreign debt.

