Romania’s central bank keeps monetary policy rate at 1.75%

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) board of directors decided to maintain the monetary policy rate at 1.75% per year.

The board also decided to maintain the current levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both RON- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions. At the same time, it decided to pursue adequate liquidity management in the banking system.

The annual inflation rate advanced to a slightly higher-than-projected 0.64% in May 2017, after returning to growth in April. The economic growth speeded up significantly in the first quarter of 2017, above expectations, with real GDP expanding year-on-year by 5.7%, against the previous three months’ 4.8%, BNR said.

The monetary policy rate has been kept at 1.75% since May 2015.

