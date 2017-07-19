Romania’s Central Bank governor argues for patrimony buildings preservation

A public opinion trend favorable to protecting the landmark buildings of Romania is needed, said Mugur Isărescu, the governor of the country’s Central Bank (BNR), quoted by Agerpres.

The governor made the statement at an event surrounding the launch of a book on Ion I.C. Brătianu, an engineer and former Prime Minister of Romania for several mandates between 1909 and 1927. The book was authored by professor engineer Nicolae Șt. Noica, himself a former Public Works Minister between 1996 and 2000, and a nephew of Romanian philosopher Constantin Noica.

“I pass by the University building every day and I know professor Noica wrote about the fact that this building, as we see it today, was refurbished during the time of King Ferdinand, it encompasses works from his time. When I see how it looks, the way it is ‘maimed’, it breaks my heart. I think he can create that public opinion trend that protects these landmark buildings of Romania,” Isărescu said.

The governor explained that the BNR revamped several such buildings, namely the three palaces of the Central Bank.

“I need to tell you that every night a patrol walks the area so no one comes and get the idea of painting it. We cannot guard all the beautiful buildings of Bucharest. We need an opinion trend that stops the vandalism against Bucharest,” he said.

The governor mentioned plans to revamp the Ion I. C. Brătianu monument in the University Square but they were not feasible because of the subway positioning. Other plans entailed moving the ensemble in the square close to the Agriculture Ministry palace.

Isărescu gave the example of the BNR managing to reconstruct the Eugen Carada monument, which was unveiled in 2013 close to the BNR HQ. The monument was initially set up in 1923 but was later destroyed.

Carada is considered the founder of the Romanian Central Bank. He was a mentor of Ion I.C. Brătianu. The bill concerning the establishment of BNR was passed by the government led by I.C. Brătianu.

Isărescu also said efforts should be made to refurbish Ion I.C. Brătianu’s villa in Florica, in Arges county, where he was born.

