Romanian owners sell regional advertising agency to Cheil Worldwide

by Romania Insider
Cheil Worldwide has bought advertising agency Centrade Integrated, which it previously partnered for the South – Eastern Europe region.

Centrade, the advertising agency founded by Radu Florescu in the 90s, had become Cheil’s regional hub. The two parties did not disclose any details about the deal, local Profit.ro reported.

Radu Florescu and his family owned Centrade via a Cyprus – based firm, which sold the 99% package to Cheil. Centrade has regional offices in Zagreb, Belgrade and Budapest.

Cheil is one of the biggest data solutions companies in the world, with digital marketing, retail, experimental marketing and media services.

