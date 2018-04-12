Romanian online store expands with marketplace addition

Online store Cel.ro has launched a Marketplace platform with over 200 partner suppliers and 70,000 new products in its offer.

The retailer hopes these partners would generate 25% of the platform’s sales in the first six months of 2018. Cel.ro had a EUR 59 million turnover in 2017.

With the new marketplace launch, the retailer has expanded its product coverage with fashion, home & deco, do it yourself and accessories, similarly to competitor Emag.ro, the largest online retailer in Romania.

