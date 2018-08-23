Romanian online retailer cel.ro ups sales by 30% in first half

Romanian online retailer cel.ro increased its sales by 30% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2017, to EUR 33 million.

The retailer estimates a turnover of EUR 70 million for the whole year.

Mobile phones, electrical appliances and components were the product categories that recorded the fastest sale increases in the first half.

CorsarOnline, the company that operates the cel.ro online store, also opened a marketplace platform earlier this year, which helped it increase the product range. The retailers on the marketplace recorded over 8,000 orders worth over EUR 1 million in the first half. The company says the results are promising and estimates that marketplace sales will reach some EUR 5.4 million by the end of this year.

Cel.ro says it is the second-biggest online electro-IT retailer in Romania after eMAG. Another important competitor in this sector is evoMAG.

