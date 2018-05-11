Artworks from communist dictator Ceausescu’s collection, on display at Art Safari Bucharest

The fifth edition of Art Safari, the biggest event in Romania dedicated to art, opened in downtown Bucharest on Friday, May 11. The event will be on until May 22, in George Enescu Square.

The works of art exhibited at this event are valued at some EUR 10 million and come from Romanian and foreign museums, including the Pompidou Museum and the Louis Vuitton Fondation Museum in Paris, as well as from important private collections, such as the one of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Also, some of the works of contemporary art were specifically created for Art Safari 2018.

The Central Pavilion “Art on Stage” is the exhibition dedicated to Romanian contemporary art, bringing together contemporary artists and various artistic practices, from painting and graphics to embroidery, drawing and installations. Hervé Mikaeloff, the consultant of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group and Louis Vuitton Fondation in Paris, heads the platform exhibition.

Meanwhile, the “Natural-Cultural” Museum Pavilion, curated by art historian Alina Serban, features Romanian art before the mid-90s, brought from over 20 museums in Romania and important private collections, including films made by famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi.

Visitors can also see the exhibition titled “Something else about Ceausescu,” which reveals a lesser-known side of the late communist dictator, that of art lover. For 10 days, in the center of Bucharest, Art Safari will host the most important works of art from Ceausescu’s private collection, including paintings by famous Romanian artists such as Stefan Luchian, Nicolae Grigorescu and Gheorghe Petrascu.

The event also includes the Art Safari Kids program, dedicated to children aged 3-12, and a program focused on international art.

Art Safari is open daily between 12:00 and 21:00, except for Saturdays when the exhibition is open until 24:00. A one-day ticket costs RON 50 while a full pass costs RON 90. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]