Polish footwear retailer CCC moves local offices to Globaworth Plaza in Bucharest

Polish footwear retailer CCC has signed a leasing agreement for two floors of the Globalworth Plaza office building in Bucharest.

The retailer will move to the new offices at the beginning of 2019, according to Globalworth.

The lease was intermediated by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, a long-term partner of Globalworth.

Globalworth Plaza, the former Nusco Tower, was completely renovated in 2017. Its tenants include Patria Bank, Anima, Printec, Coface and Amoma.

Globalworth is the biggest office owners in Romania while CCC is one of the biggest shoe producers and retailer in Central and Eastern Europe. The Polish group recently entered the Romanian market directly after buying the local store network that was previously operated by a franchiser.

