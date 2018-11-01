CBRE moves local offices to office building next to Romanian Govt. headquarters

Real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania will move its offices to the Aviatorilor 8 project developed by NEPI Rockcastle.

CBRE will lease 1,000 sqm in the project, which is located next to the Romanian Government’s headquarters in Victoriei Square.

The company estimates that it will move to the new offices at the end of this year, when the setup will be completed. Until then, it will temporarily use the Spaces co-working hub in the Campus 6 project, developed by Skanska and managed by CBRE.

The Aviatorilor 8 building has a total leasable area of 7,700 sqm and its tenants include General Electric, Fitbit and Philip Morris.

