Romanian appointed head of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Romania and Moldova

Romanian Catalin Radu was appointed to coordinate starting this month the operations of Bayer Pharmaceuticals in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, replacing Dr. Gerhard Waltl.

With 15 years of experience in the pharma sector and many national and international roles, Radu proposes for his mandate a strategic approach with ambitious prospects for the future, the company said.

Catalin Radu joined Bayer in 2007 as director of the Pharmaceuticals division in Romania. Two years later he was named Regional Brand Manager at the company’s Berlin office, and between 2012 and 2014 he was Business Operations Manager for the Turkey-Maghreb area in the EMA region. He then spent the 2015-2018 period in Kazakhstan, initially as the head of the Pharmaceuticals Division for Central Asia and then as Bayer Kazakhstan’s General Manager.

Irina Marica, [email protected]