Cars with Euro 2-Euro 4 emissions standard to be taxed in Romania

Cars with Euro 2, Euro 3 and Euro 4 emissions standard could be taxed based on emissions, environment minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said yesterday.

“It certainly won’t be a tax or a fee. It will be a method through which (…) all cars running on the country’s roads and polluting, which have Euro 2, 3, 4 emission standards, will be taxed based on their emissions. We take into account three criteria, namely the cylinder capacity for which a tax is already paid, the pollution norm of each car and the CO2 emissions produced by each car,” Gavrilescu said, reports local Agerpres.

At the beginning of October, the environment minister announced that the ministry was working on a new pollution tax for cars with low emissions standard and high carbon dioxide emissions. The number of registrations for these cars has doubled compared to last year, she then added. About 350,000 cars with Euro 2-Euro 4 emission standards have been registered in Romania this year, compared to 146,000 units in 2016.

The Romanian authorities removed the environment tax in February this year.

