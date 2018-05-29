Woman hurt, cars destroyed by rockslide on Romania’s Transfagarasan

A woman was hurt on Sunday afternoon, May 27, as two cars were hit by a rockslide on Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfagarasan.

The two cars were circulating on a closed segment of the road.

The most spectacular part of Transfagarasan is only open between July 1 and November 1 each year, while the rest of the time it is closed due to snowfall, avalanches and rockslides. However, many drivers ignore the barrier and the signs that say the road is not open for traffic and venture on it drawn by the scenery.

