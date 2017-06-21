Carrefour’s Tex clothing brand could be made in Romania

French retailer Carrefour could start collaborating with local textile factories to produce in Romania its own clothing and footwear brand Tex, reports local Wall-street.ro.

The company has been producing this brand only abroad so far. The announcement came yesterday from the Carrefour Romania fashion director Roxana Cernica.

“We hope to implement this project at the end of next year. We want to bring some of the production to Romania. We’ll work a lot on mini-collections. Fast fashion is now produced in Turkey, but in a year, two or three, some of Tex’ production will be made here,” Cernica added.

Carrefour wants to convince customers that they can find a fashion brand in a hypermarket, and it wants to strengthen its brand position.

“Because we are in a growing market, we have to compete with the big retailers, with their experience in the shopping area, so we have to compensate and we do it by price,” Cernica said.

Carrefour sees higher turnover in Romania, same profit

[email protected]

(photo source: TEX on Facebook)