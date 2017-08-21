25 °C
Bucharest
Aug 21, 11:30

Over 100 million card transactions in Romania in six months

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Mastercard

The number of card transactions at POS terminals reached 101 million in Romania in the first six months of the year, up 29% year-on-year, reports local Wall-street.ro.

The value of these transactions amounted to about RON 28.3 billion (EUR 6.1 billion) during this period.

There were more than 16 million cards in Romania at the end of June. Some 13.3 million were debit cards whereas the rest were credit cards.

About 75 million card transactions at POS terminals were recorded in the first six months of 2016.

Romanians pay more taxes by card

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list