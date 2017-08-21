Over 100 million card transactions in Romania in six months

The number of card transactions at POS terminals reached 101 million in Romania in the first six months of the year, up 29% year-on-year, reports local Wall-street.ro.

The value of these transactions amounted to about RON 28.3 billion (EUR 6.1 billion) during this period.

There were more than 16 million cards in Romania at the end of June. Some 13.3 million were debit cards whereas the rest were credit cards.

About 75 million card transactions at POS terminals were recorded in the first six months of 2016.

