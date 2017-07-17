Car sales in Romania see highest increase in EU, volume remains low

Romania recorded both in June and in the first half of this year the highest annual increase in car sales among the EU member states, but the volume remained low.

The country ranked 18th for the volume of cars sold, remaining behind smaller countries like Finland, Hungary, Greece or Slovakia.

Romanian car producer Dacia saw a new record, with over 50,000 cars sold in one month.

New car registrations amounted to 1.49 million in the European Union in June, up 2.1% over the same period last year. Overall, the new car registrations went up by 4.7% in the EU in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2016.

Dacia recorded almost 243,000 units at the end of June, up 10.8% year-on-year. Its market share has reached 3% in EU this year.

