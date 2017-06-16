21 °C
Car and motorcycle sales in Romania go up in April

by Romania Insider
The turnover in the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 5.6% in Romania in April compared to April 2016.

The growth pace slowed down compared to March, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Lifting the environment fee for used cars starting February 1 gave car sales a boost. This has led to a massive increase in registrations. In March, car trade recorded an annual advance of 21.1%.

The maintenance and repair activities for motor vehicles saw an increase of 16% in April. The trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories also went up by 13.5% year-on-year.

Car trade rose by 4.7% in April over the same month last year. The turnover in the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles slowed down by 12.9% as gross series in April compared to the previous month.

In 2016, the turnover in the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles rose by 18% over the previous year. The retail business was fueled last year by the significant wage growth, a trend that continues in 2017.

