Cannes-winning film opens festival in Romania’s Danube Delta

Mexican drama Las Hijas de Abril/April’s Daughter directed by Michel Franco will open this year’s edition of Anonimul International Independent Film Festival.

The festival is organized in Romania’s Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta, from August 7 to August 13.

The film won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2017 Cannes film festival.

The movie’s director Michel Franco is the special guest of this year’s edition of Anonimul festival. He will receive the Anonimul Trophy during the Opening Gala for “his contribution to the beauty of universal cinema.”

April’s Daughter tells the story of Valeria, a 17-year-old teenager who hesitates to tell her mother that she is pregnant. However, due to the economic strain and the overwhelming responsibility of having a baby in the house, Valeria’s half-sister Clara decides to call their mother.

Six movies were included in the festival’s Feature Film Competition, and another 14 international and 14 Romanian short movies were selected for the short film competitions.

