Canadian group chooses Romania for its second European factory

Canadian group Litens Automotive, which provides technical solutions for the car industry, will open a factory in the village of Giarmata in Timis county, Western Romania this fall. It will be its second plant in Europe, the company has announced.

The factory will cover 7,500 sqm and will initially have 30 employees. The number of employees will increase to 250 until 2019.

The Timis factory will take over new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) projects in 2018 and 2019, which means that the number of employees will gradually increase, said Ovidiu Ambrus, Litens Automotive Eastern Europe plant manager.

Besides the new factory in Romania, Litens is present in Canada, Germany, Brazil, China, Japan, India, England, France, Italy and South Korea.

