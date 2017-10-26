Can Pack group invests EUR 50 mln to expand production capacity in Romania

Can factory Can Pack Romania, the only unit in the local market that produces metal packaging for beer and soda, will invest EUR 50 million in its second production line.

The company will thus increase its production capacity from almost 950 million cans per year to 1.5 billion cans, reports local Ziarul Financiar. The new production line will start operating in February next year.

The money will also be used to expand the company’s warehouses. It comes from the parent-group and the company’s cash flow.

“At group level there was a reorganization, and we got more export customers in our plant’s portfolio. Our factory is in the group’s top five factories,” Cristian Cornea, the general manager of the plant, said.

The plant has already received the building permits for expansion from the Bucharest District 4 city hall. The factory is located on the Berceni road in Southern Bucharest. It expects a 60% turnover increase next year.

[email protected]

(photo source: Canpackromania.ro)