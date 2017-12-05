Campina mayor prosecuted for abuse of office, influence peddling

Laurentiu Horia Tiseanu, the mayor of Campina, a city located about 100 km north-west of Bucharest, was sent to court for abuse of office, influence peddling and instigation to embezzlement.

The mayor allegedly asked for 10% of public contracts’ value in order to attribute them to a certain company in 2014, according to anti-corruption prosecutors. Tiseanu received an amount of RON 17,000 (EUR 3,700).

Between July 2014 and July 2015, the mayor illegally acquired an Opel Insignia car, with the help of other employees in the Campina City Hall and the Campina Local Police, according to prosecutors. The car was bought with funds allocated to the Campina Local Police, an entity without a legal status subordinated to the mayor.

In total, the mayor caused a damage of RON 122,248 (EUR 26,400) to the Campina City Hall. The authorities will seize his salary until recovering RON 139,248 (over EUR 30,000).

