Romanian campaign to ban convicted people from office reaches 800,000 signatures

The “Fara penali in functii publice” civic campaign, which aims to change Romania’s Constitution and ban convicted people from holding public office positions, has raised over 800,000 signatures from people who endorse this initiative, USR leader Dan Barna said on Wednesday, August 15.

The Save Romania Union (USR), one of the main opposition parties in Romania, launched the campaign to gather signatures six months ago. Barna announced that the campaign has managed to gather over 20,000 signatures in 20 counties outside Bucharest, which is another condition for the initiative to be validated by the Parliament, local Agerpres reported.

If the lists with signatures are validated, the Parliament will have to decide when to organize a national referendum on changing the Constitution.

