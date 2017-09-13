Only 2 in 5 companies in Romania provide portable devices to staff, well below EU average

Romania, Bulgaria and Greece are on the last places in the EU when it comes to the share of businesses offering portable devices to their employees, according to 2016 data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

Portable devices may refer to portable computers such as laptops, netbooks or tablets, or handheld devices such as smartphones or smartwatches.

Only 43% of the businesses in Romania were providing their employees with portable devices with a mobile Internet connection in 2016. The share is close to the one in Bulgaria (41%) and Greece (48%), but well below the EU average of almost 70%.

On the other hand, almost all businesses in the Nordic member states were providing such devices to their staff last year. Finland ranked first with a share of 94%, followed by Denmark with 92%, and Sweden with 85%.

In 2016, half of all employees in the EU used a computer with access to the Internet. This share was slightly higher for large businesses (53%) than for SMEs (47%), according to Eurostat.

