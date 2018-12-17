Polish group plans Burger King expansion in Romania

Polish group AmRest, a franchisee of Burger King Europe GmbH. for Central and Eastern Europe, announced that it has signed development agreements for new restaurants in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, according to a press release.

“Our partner is a great operator with the right combination of market expertise and experience with our brand to grow Burger King throughout this high potential region,” said David Shear, President of Burger King in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

AmRest currently operates 40 Burger King restaurants in Poland, 14 in the Czech Republic, two in Slovakia and one in Bulgaria.

The fast food chain Burger King entered the Romanian market in 2008 in a franchise system. In 2012, Atlantic Restaurant System, the local franchise operator, went into insolvency and closed all restaurants. Currently, only one restaurant under the Burger King brand is operating on the local market, namely at Bucharest Airport, managed by Alpha Rocas.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest chain of restaurants serving hamburgers in the world, with over 17,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and territories. Nearly 100% of Burger King’s restaurants are owned and operated in an independent franchise system, many of which are family businesses with a decade-long tradition.

(photo source: Facebook / Burger King)