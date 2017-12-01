Building hosting Romanian workers burns down in German town

Over 30 people were taken to the hospital after a building that hosted Romanian workers, among others, burned down in the German town of Bergkamen, on Friday, December 1. None of the victims’ lives were in danger, according to Romania’s General Consulate in Bonn.

Some 45 people were living in the affected building, many of them Romanians. Over 30 people were taken to the hospital with smoke intoxication after the fire. The Consulate is trying to determine how many Romanians were affected by the fire.

The German authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, whose causes haven’t yet been made public. Romania’s Presidential Administration issued a statement on Friday evening condemning the incident, which may point out to a deliberate act.

“President Klaus Iohannis is outraged by the incident that took place in the German town of Bergkamen, in a building where Romanian also live, on Romania’s National Day. President Klaus Iohannis is very concerned that such a cruel act, resulting in dozens of injured people, can take place in Europe in the year 2017 and firmly condemns this incident,” reads the Presidency’s statement, according to Agerpres.

Germany is one of the preferred countries by Romanians working abroad. Bergkamen is a town of about 50,000 close to Dortmund, in Western Germany.

