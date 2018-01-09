4.5 °C
Number of building permits goes up by 27% in Romania in November

by Romania Insider
The Romanian authorities issued 3,383 building permits for new houses in November 2017, 26.6% more compared to the same month of 2016, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Over 60% of the permits were issued in rural areas. In Bucharest-Ilfov area, the number of permits more than doubled compared to November 2016, to 677, as all regions saw increases.

In the first 11 months of 2017, the local authorities issued close to 38,900 permits for new residential buildings, up 7.6% year-on-year. The highest increases in new permits were registered in the North-East, Bucharest-Ilfov, and Center regions.

