Builders selected for express road between Craiova and Pitesti

The Romanian authorities have selected the companies that will design and execute the first two segments of the express road Connecting the cities of Craiova and Pitesti in the southern part of the country.

The two segments, with a total length of 58 kilometers, should be completed in 36 months, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday, October 1. The express road will help ease traffic in the cities of Bals and Slatina, she added, local News.ro reported.

Transport minister Lucian Sova also said that the two companies selected for building the two road segments “present guarantees that the works will be finalized on time”.

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR announced that the winners of the two contracts are Italian group Tirrena Scavi and a Romanian group of firms controlled by Dorinel Umbrarescu. Tirrena Scavi will build a 17.7-km section for EUR 76 million (VAT not included) and Umbrarescu’s companies will build 39.85 kilometers of road for EUR 309 million.

This project is also known as the “Ford highway” as it was one of the promises the authorities made to U.S. group Ford when the company decided to increase its investments in the Craiova factory.

