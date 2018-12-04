Local company develops new retail park in Western Bucharest

Romanian real estate company Bucur SA will complete the first stage of the Bucur Retail Park complex in the next few days.

The project is located in Bucharest, on Timisoara Boulevard no. 56, in the western district Drumul Taberei – Militari, and will occupy a total area of 28,000 sqm.

The project will be developed in three phases, the first of which is dedicated exclusively to retail and will be completed on December 6, 2018, when 4,200 square meters of commercial space will be officially opened.

One of the retailers to open a unit there is German clothing retailer Kik, which will open the first store in Bucharest, with an area of 603 sqm. A Penny Market supermarket, owned by German Rewe, occupies an area of 1,288 sqm as it was opened two years ago in this location. PEPCO clothing retail network, Danish furniture and home decor retailer JYSK, and German cosmetics and home care retailer DM Drogerie Markt, will also be among tenants.

In the next two stages of the project, the company will build a complex dedicated to the agri-food sector and a residential project. The project’s development will be completed in 2022.

Real estate consutlancy firm CBRE is in charge with the project’s leasing.

