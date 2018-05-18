Bucharest’s old princely court to get EUR 8 million for refurbishment

The Curtea Veche Princely Court in Bucharest’s Old Town has been allotted RON 38 million (EUR 8 million) for refurbishment works, according to an update project adopted by the Bucharest General Council, Agerpres reported.

In 2015, the Bucharest City Hall announced it would grant EUR 10 million to refurbish the site.

The value of the construction works stands at RON 28.4 million (EUR 6 million). The works are estimated to last 32 months.

The project is aimed at repairing and consolidating the site. The works will be carried out at the Museum of Curtea Veche Princely Palace, at the outside space, and at the pipes network. At the end of the works, the site is set to accommodate exhibition spaces, various meeting spaces, office spaces, a café and stores.

The Old Princely Court served as a residence for the rulers of Ţara Românească beginning with the 14th century, between 1459 and 1660, at the same time as Târgovişte. It is the oldest medieval monument in Bucharest.

(Photo: Muzeul Curtea Veche Facebook Page)

