Bucharest’s National Arena stadium gets new turf for the 8th time

Bucharest City Hall is once again replacing the turf at the National Arena stadium in the Romanian capital, the work being expected to be completed by Friday, August 18. This is the eighth time the turf is being changed in the last six years since the stadium was inaugurated.

The Bucharest authorities decided to replace the playing area because it has been seriously damaged by the recent sports events organized there, as well as the extremely high temperatures, reports local Mediafax.

The work started on Tuesday, August 15, having a total cost of some EUR 100,000. The new turf is produced in Romania.

“We’re also mentioning that the Bucharest City Hall has begun the procedure for acquiring special fans that allow grass ventilation, humidification and cooling of the temperature, especially in the warm season,” the City Hall said.

National’s Arena’s turf was previously changed in October 2016, with a new one brought from Hungary.

The Champions League Play-Off match between FCSB and Sporting CP will be organized at the National Arena in Bucharest on August 23.

